Four officially licensed, limited edition Miami Hurricanes Bobbleheads were released today.

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially licensed, special edition Miami Hurricanes Bobbleheads. The first three bobbleheads, which play the University of Miami Hurricanes Fight Song at the push of a button, feature Miami’s mascot, Sebastian the Ibis, in three different football jerseys.

The fourth bobblehead is the first to feature Miami’s iconic Sebastian logo in bobblehead form. The release is in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year and Miami’s big football game against #23 Texas A&M on Saturday.

“We’re excited to be releasing these special edition Miami Hurricanes Bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Hurricanes fans are about their school, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”

All the details are below, and the bobbleheads are now available in their online store at the links below.

All four bobbleheads are in stock and ship upon order.

The Fight Song Bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 2,023 and the Logo Bobbleheads are individually numbered to 1,923 to coincide with the year of the University of Miami’s founding.

The Fight Song Bobbleheads are $40 each and the Logo Bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.