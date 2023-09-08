Week 2 college football lines and picks

Welp, a 4-1 start to Week 1 faded fast and ended up a wash. I ended up 5-5 after all was said and done, putting my mark through Weeks 0 and 1 at 9-8. Hey, more wins than losses, so I’ll take it. And yes, of course I jinxed myself by questioning who could lose that 7-team moneyline parlay. Thanks for absolutely nothing, Baylor.

But hey, it’s a new week with a new slate of games. Optimism rings true.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Texas A&M at MIAMI +3

I picked Miami to win in my Monday column, and I won’t back off it now. I could see this being a barn burner, so home field advantage plus three pushes me over to the Canes’ side.

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest; OVER 57

Call this a feeling of two teams that won’t be able to stop each other. This is just a gut feeling.

Ole Miss at TULANE +7

The Green Wave seem like a legimitately solid team, so Ole Miss will have their hands full. Spotting Tulane a full touchdown at home seems like pretty solid insurance.

UTEP +1 at Northwestern

The Miners were favored by one until the line just flipped in the Wildcats’ favor. After watching NU against Rutgers last week, I have absolutely no idea why. The Miners are better and will win outright. The point is just gravy.

Texas at ALABAMA -7.5

I really don’t believe in the Longhorns, so this is pretty easy. Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense should have a field day against the Longhorns. Tide by at least two scores.

Southern Miss at FLORIDA STATE -31

Alright. Fine. I’m buying into Florida State a little bit. The Noles do a big number on the Golden Eagles on Saturday. They could be up by at least that much at the half.

OKLAHOMA STATE -3 at Arizona State

The Sun Devils struggled mightily against Southern Utah last week, holding on to escape by 3 at home. Jaden Rashada will eventually make this offense formidable, but it’s not happening on Saturday against the Cowboys. Okie State covers this comfortably.

Stanford at USC; OVER 69.5

USC’s offense is among the best in the country, if not the best. However, Lincoln Riley’s defense looks like it’s normal Lincoln Riley self: bad. USC scores a ton, but allows enough to get over this number.

Nebraska at COLORADO -3

Alright, Coach Prime. You got everyone’s attention. Repeat even half that performance against Nebraska, and it’s 2-0 for the Buffaloes. They get it done and cover by a good bit here.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE +41.5 at Ohio State

The Buckeyes are still trying to get their offense settled under new QB Kyle McCord. As such, this is a giant ask for them to try to cover this many points. Buckeyes win by a lot, but not that much.

