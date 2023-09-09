Miami vs Texas A&M: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes completely redeemed themselves after last year’s pathetic performance in College Station, TX, beating Texas A&M today 48-33. Miami’s offense looked explosive and the defense caused turnovers and didn’t beat themselves. I haven’t been able to type that sentence in longer than I can remember. It’s a great day to be a Canes fan!

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. TVD

Miami’s quarterback looked as good as ever today. He dropped several dimes, didn’t force anything, and made the right decision all game long. College football is so much more fun to watch when the team you root for has a difference maker at quarterback. TVD’s stat line: 21-30, 374 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 turnovers. He looks so much more comfortable in Shannon Dawson’s offense this season. If TVD can do this against a talented SEC defense, I’m excited to see what he’s capable of in ACC play.

2. Kamren Kinchens

You hate to see how today ended for Kam. Thoughts and prayers to him and his family. As for the game, he made two big plays, each in the third quarter: an interception and fumble recovery. Both plays were huge boosts for the Canes’ momentum. I really hope he is okay and can recover in the near future. Kamren Kinchens deserves to realize his NFL dream. He is as good of a person as he is a football player. And he’s an awesome football player.

Kamren Kinchens. Turnover magnet. First round talent. pic.twitter.com/OstVVPIV7X — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 9, 2023

3. Xavier Restrepo

TVD’s roommate and favorite target set a career-high in reception yards today, with 126 on 6 catches. He made some great runs after the catch and converted a couple big third downs. Restrepo can be frustrating at times, but today was the best version of himself and I expect similar performances throughout this season from #7.

Xavier Restrepo with the tough YAC YARDS pic.twitter.com/7AfEco492y — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) September 9, 2023

Honorable mention:

Jacolby George - 5 catches for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hell yeah. He looks so much better than he did last season.

The home crowd - I saw plenty of empty seats on my TV, but the people who showed up were loud and proud. They forced a couple A&M first-half timeouts and went appropriately nuts whenever the Canes made a big play. Great performance today.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comment below.

GO CANES!