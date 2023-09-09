RECAP: Miami Beats Texas A&M 48-33

The Miami Hurricanes got their biggest win in years today, topping Texas A&M 48-33 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Canes received the kickoff and started with a three-and-out. Matt Joyce’s punt was blocked, giving the Aggies the ball on Miami’s 15-yard line. A&M made quick work of the good field position, scoring three plays later on a 2-yard rush by QB Conner Weigman.

The Aggies made it 10-0 after their second possession was capped off by 24-yard field goal by Randy Bond. The drive was aided by a bad unsportsmanlike penalty on Canes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. He hit Weigman late after an A&M false start, although it was clear Mauigoa did not hear the whistle.

Miami’s offense woke up on their next possession, going 75 yards in seven plays. Colbie Young caught a 3-yard touchdown to get the Canes on the board. The big play of the drive was a 48-yard strike from Tyler Van Dyke to Xavier Restrepo.

After forcing A&M’s first punt, Canes’ returner Jacolby George muffed the return, giving the Aggies the ball at Miami’s 9-yard line. Running back Amari Daniels scored two plays later, going untouched into the end zone.

Texas A&M’s first two touchdown drives covered 24 yards total. Both were set up by poor execution by Miami’s punt team. Special teams killed the Canes in the first half.

Thankfully, Tyler Van Dyke wouldn’t allow the Canes to go away. He threw a perfect pass down the sideline to Isaiah Horton for a 52-yard touchdown to bring them within three points again.

Miami failed to tie the game when a 54-yard field goal attempt by Andres Borregales sailed to the right.

Not to be outdone, Bond missed a 43-yard field goal attempt late in the second quarter to extend the Aggies’ lead.

TVD kept his groove going, orchestrating a 67-yard touchdown drive in less than a minute. He made crisp throws to Young, Restrepo, then George for an 11-yard score. Van Dyke finished the first half 13-17 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Miami led 21-17 at halftime.

Texas A&M came out of the locker room and marched down the field. However, a false start on 4th-and-inches inside the 10-yard line forced them to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Bond.

Just when the Aggies thought they gained some momentum, the Canes snatched it right back when receiver Brashard Smith took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to the house. Miami extended their lead to 28-20 six minutes into the third quarter.

Miami’s defense wanted in on the momentum action, and their best player made it happen. Kamren Kinchens recorded his first interception of the season as he picked off Weigman at midfield and returned it 28 yards to A&M’s 22-yard line. Four plays later, Borregales converted a 34-yard field goal.

The Aggies proceeded to go right down the field again, this time scoring a touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Weigman to running back Earnest Crownover. Their two-point try was no good, leaving A&M with a 5-point deficit.

After a Miami three-and-out, the Aggies were looking to take the lead. However, on a third-and-short, Canes cornerback Jaden Davis knocked the ball out of Daniels’ hands, with Kinchens making the recovery for the home team on A&M’s 31-yard line.

Miami did not waste their great field position. After a big third-down conversion to Restrepo, Van Dyke found George for a 3-yard touchdown catch and run.

After a 50-yard Borregales field goal for Miami, the Aggies cut their deficit to 8 points when Weigman found Noah Thomas for a 9-yard touchdown with just over five minutes left in the game.

Van Dyke wasn’t done slinging it for the Canes. He found George for a 64-yard touchdown on third down to put the game away. It was George’s third touchdown reception of the game.