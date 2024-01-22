This Week in Canes Hoops: 1/22 Edition

Good afternoon everybody. So, this season is not going well for Coach L’s squad. Preseason expectations have not been met. The Canes are in serious trouble of missing the NCAA Tournament this season. Ugh.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys lost to Florida State at home on Wednesday night, then fell at Syracuse at the buzzer on Sunday afternoon. The ladies upset #4 NC State at home on Thursday night.

Last week:

Miami continues to struggle against their in-state rival. The Canes dug themselves a big hole, fought back in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Miami is 1-11 in their last 12 matchups against Florida State, including six home-losses in a row. That’s rough. For this game, Coach L’s squad committed 13 turnovers, missed 10 free-throws, and only shot 7-28 from three-point range. Those kinds of numbers don’t usually lead to wins. The Canes will have a chance for payback in Tallahassee as the teams play each other for their last game of the season.

I recapped Miami’s 72-69 defeat to Syracuse. The Canes couldn’t pull off the win without Norchad Omier. Miami didn’t play great, but they played well enough to win. Matthew Cleveland was aggressive and got to the rim with impunity. Nijel Pack found his shot in the second half. It wasn’t enough though, as the defense couldn’t match the offense. Syracuse got open shot after open shot. It ended up costing Miami in the end. Bad loss. And that’s all I have to say about that.

The Lady Canes topped #4 NC State, 73-59. The magic number was 18 for Miami in this game. Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson, and Lashae Dwyer all scored 18 points in the win. Dwyer came off the bench to lead the team in rebounding as well, with 6. Coach Meier’s squad shot 30-56 from the field, 54%, and 8-18 from three-point range, 44%. This performance could be the boost Miami needs for the rest of conference play.

This week:

The guys visit South Bend, IN to take on Notre Dame on Wednesday, 1/24 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Golden Domers are coming off two straight conference losses as well. Coach L’s squad returns home to play Pittsburgh on Sunday, 1/27 at 2:15 PM EST. The game will be televised on the CW Network. Pitt is coming off an upset win at #7 Duke.

The Lady Canes visit Chapel Hill, NC to take on #20 North Carolina on Thursday, 1/25 at 8:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. UNC is 6-1 in conference play this season. Coach Meier’s squad returns home to play Duke on Sunday, 1/28 at 2:00 PM EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. The Blue Devils are coming off a double-digit loss to NC State.

GO CANES!