Miami Takes Down Notre Dame, 73-61

The Miami Hurricanes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road tonight, 73-61. Norchad Omier led the Canes with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Kyshawn George chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph each scored 10 points. Freshman guard Markus Burton led the Fighting Irish with 15 points and 4 assists. Miami improves to 13-6, 4-4 ACC. Notre Dame falls to 7-12, 2-6 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from today’s game.

Baby Food!

Welcome back Norchad. Miami’s talented big man was on fire from the tip tonight. Omier made a three-pointer to start the game and never looked back. He shot 12-14 from the field and 7-9 from the free-throw line. Omier also fought for rebounds like he always does, plus played strong defense underneath the basket. I love him. As ESPN host Kevin O’Conner said on the postgame show, “Miami is a different team with Norchad Omier.” The Canes had their struggles as a team tonight, but Baby Food looked as good as ever.

No more injuries!

Matthew Cleveland left the game late in the first half and did not return. Canes hoops fans are hoping he doesn’t have a serious injury and is ready to go against Pittsburgh this weekend. Miami cannot afford to lose Cleveland at this point in the season. Kyshawn George has been great, but there’s no one behind him. Christian Watson got blocked at the rim twice tonight and AJ Casey didn’t play a single second. That’s scary. The Canes also had 15 turnovers tonight. The sloppy ball handling has got to stop. They are giving away multiple possessions game after game. That won’t fly as they get deeper into ACC play. Let’s end this on a positive note though. Miami got the win and season sweep against Notre Dame. That’s a nice way to end a Wednesday.

