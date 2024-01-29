This Week in Canes Hoops: 1/29 Edition

Hey everybody! It’s the Chiefs vs the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Who you do you like? For me, there’s no way I am betting against Patrick Mahomes.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys beat Notre Dame on the road on Wednesday night to complete the season sweep, then returned home to take down Pitt on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Canes fell on the road to #20 UNC on Thursday night, then beat Duke at home on Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

I recapped Miami’s 73-61 at Notre Dame. The Canes were sloppy with the basketball, but it didn’t matter with the way Norchad Omier played. He led the way with 33 points on 12-14 shooting, pulled down 10 rebounds, and had 3 steals. It was Baby Food’s best performance of the season. Miami needed the win after two consecutive conference losses. Another season sweep of the Fighting Irish. Good stuff.

I also recapped Miami’s 72-68 win over Pitt. The Canes played without starter Matthew Cleveland, who was out with a hip injury. As I wrote in my recap, it was an uneven performance for Coach L’s squad. They would alternate between looking awesome and terrible for minutes at a time. Luckily, Miami built a lead too large for Pitt to overcome. The Canes needed this win going into this week’s matchups.

The Lady Canes came up short against #20 North Carolina, 66-61. Shayeann Day-Wilson led Miami with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Jaida Patrick chipped in 10 points and 7 rebounds. Coach Meier’s squad lost this game in the first quarter, getting outscored 22-8. They made a valiant effort to come back in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

The ladies topped Duke at home, 64-58. Shayeann Day-Wilson led Miami in scoring for the second game in a row, this time with 17 points. Ja’Leah Williams chipped in 16 points and 7 rebounds. Coach Meier’s squad only won one quarter, the second. But, they won it by 11 points, building a big enough lead to hold on to for the second half. Coach Meier’s squad needs to keep the momentum going into February so they can climb the ACC rankings and have a chance at the tournament.

This week:

The guys visit Raleigh, NC to take on NC State on Tuesday, 1/30 at 9:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Wolfpack have lost three in a row after a strong start to their conference season. Coach L’s squad then returns home to host Virginia Tech on Saturday, 2/3 at 12:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN. Miami won the first matchup in Blacksburg a few weeks ago, 75-71.

The Lady Canes visit Winston-Salem, NC to take on Wake Forest on Thursday, 2/1 at 6:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Demon Deacons have lost seven conference games in a row. Coach Meier’s squad stays on the road, visiting Tallahassee to play Florida State on Sunday, 2/4 at 11:00 AM EST. The game will be televised on CW Network. The Seminoles have lost three conference games in a row to unranked opponents.

GO CANES!