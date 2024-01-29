Monday Musings: Two former Canes to face off in Super Bowl LVIII

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And you fine folks know exactly what that means. Time to hop grab a pickaxe, hop in the jeep, and go digging for orange-and-green-hued chunks off thoughts scattered through the recesses of my brain.

1) Two former Canes will face off in Super Bowl LVIII. Former Cane DB Deon Bush will be repping the U for the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. On the other sideline, OL Jon Feliciano will be protecting Brock Purdy as the San Francisco 49ers try to win their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

What I love about this is that both players have earned their keep to get there. Neither was a practice squad-type player who had little contribution. To the contrary, actually. Bush had one of the most impactful plays of the game in very limited fashion. Despite playing in only three defensive snaps, it was his interception of Lamar Jackson with under 7 minutes left to play that really put the Ravens in a tough spot. Feliciano started at left guard for the Niners, playing in all 66 of the team’s offensive snaps in their win over the Lions.

Regardless of who wins, one former Cane will get to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time. Always love that.

2) Canes hoops is looking to try to regain control of a season that had spiraled out of control. After losing to Louisville, FSU, and Syracuse, Miami has settled back in with wins over Notre Dame and Pitt. That was an incredibly scary win over Pitt, as Miami built up a 19-point lead in the second half and appeared to have the game well in hand up 13 points with just four and a half minutes left. It took a late block (and near foul) by Norchad Omier in a two-point game to hold off the Panthers and get a much-needed home win.

3) Now, Miami will take on trio of unranked ACC teams over the next week and a half, and they need to get all of them. The Canes to go NC State for a Tuesday night tilt, return home to face Va Tech on Saturday, then quickly turn around and go to Virginia for a Monday night matchup. That’s brutal. At 5-4 in the ACC and with a HORRIBLE loss to Louisville hanging around their necks like an anchor, they’ve got to keep this streak going and avoid a loss. Can they survive one? Yes, especially if they knock of UNC a week from Saturday. However, the Canes are at the point to where they can’t absorb all that many losses anymore. Hopefully the run continues in Raleigh.