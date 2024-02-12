This Week in Canes Hoops: 2/12 Edition

Happy Monday evening everyone. Well, Mahomes did it again. The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. What began as a fast-paced and boring football game turned into a four-hour overtime thrill ride. I’m sad football is over. Usually, my excitement for Canes hoops helps with that sadness. However, this season is not going nearly as well as the last two for Coach L and his program.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys got destroyed at Virginia on Monday night, then returned home to fall short against #3 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Canes came back to beat Clemson in overtime at home on Thursday night, then beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

The guys got curb stomped at Virginia, 60-38. The 38 points scored by Miami was their lowest point total in any game since 1985. It was also their lowest in an ACC game, topping their 40-point total in 2014 at..you guessed it, Virginia. In all honesty, I don’t have any detailed analysis for this game as I turned it off before halftime. The Canes couldn’t buy a bucket after scoring a quick 7 points to start the night. This team has no business scoring only 38 points in a 40-minute game, I don’t care how good Virginia’s defense is. Monday night was one of the worst performances in the history of Miami Hurricanes basketball. There’s not much else to say.

Coach L’s squad rebounded with a respectable effort against #3 UNC, losing 75-72. First off, Miami scored 41 points in the first half, which was more than they scored for the entirety of the Virginia game. Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier were both awesome on offense, with each scoring 20 points. Omier pulled down 11 rebounds for another double-double. Unfortunately, the Canes couldn’t close the game: Pack went cold from the field and they couldn’t get stops on defense. Saturday was a missed opportunity for huge resume-building win against a highly-ranked team.

The Lady Canes overcame a big deficit to beat Clemson in overtime, 75-72. Shayeann Day-Wilson led Miami with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Lazaria Spearman came off the bench to chip in 14 points and 7 rebounds. Coach Meier’s squad was down 17 points at halftime. Miami came out swinging in the second half, turning around the momentum and playing a much cleaner brand of basketball. This was a home game the Lady Canes could not afford to lose.

The ladies held on against the Yellow Jackets, 62-60. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the way again with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 14 points and 5 rebounds. This game came down to a strong third quarter performance for Coach Meier’s squad, as they outscored Tech 27-15 in the first ten minutes after halftime. Good thing they did, since Tech won every other quarter. Miami is 6-6 in conference play with six games to play. It’s time to go on a run.

This week:

The guys play at Clemson on Wednesday, 2/14 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Miami won the first matchup at home on January 3rd, 95-82. Coach L’s squad stays on the road, playing Boston College on Saturday, 2/17 at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. The Eagles have lost two in a row and are 4-8 in ACC play.

The Lady Canes host #19 Syracuse on Thursday, 2/15 at 6:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Orange have won three in a row. The ladies stay home to face Florida State on Sunday, 2/18 at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. The Seminoles are 8-5 in ACC play, two games ahead of Miami.

GO CANES!