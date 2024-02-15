Cristobal, Bielema fight ‘thumb war’ on social media

Miami Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal and Illinois Illini football coach Bret Beilema got into a ‘thumb war’ on social media over recruiting and NIL. Bielema seems unhappy with the current lay of the land in college football- who isn’t?!

After landing two top Illinois players, Mario Cristobal and Bret Bielema had an interesting exchange https://t.co/ugssE4PZ2t via @CoachSamz — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) February 13, 2024

The Miami collective called Canes Connection posted about adding Marquise Lightfoot to their brand, and how fans can support the Canes Connection and Mr. Lightfoot in particular. Bielema’s quote tweet said “Yes please end me a brochure would love to see how this works” with some emojis that would make his teenage children blush in embarrassment.

Yes please send me a brochure would love to see how this works ‍♂️ ‍♂️ https://t.co/oY6MTPydGN — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) February 11, 2024

Cristobal fired back at Bielema via a ‘sub tweet’ (man this jargon makes me feel lame) with his own snark on the app formerly known as Twitter by saying “My kind of brochure...” with a quote tweet of Lightfoot and defensive tackle Justin Scott having signed with Miami. At least Cristobal refrained from using emojis.

My kind of Brochure… https://t.co/4s48GjNWYe — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) February 12, 2024

Tale of the Tape

Bielema has Mario on career winning percentage, having a nice run at Wisconsin which boosted him to 59% overall, but he’s only 18-19 upon returning to the Big Ten. Cristobal started out at lowly FIU, but there’s no excuse for his sub-.500 (12-13) record at Miami.

As players, both Bielema and Cristobal were at their respective alma maters from 1989-1992. Bielema finished 0-2 against Miami and Cristobal with the Hawkeyes losing to the ‘Canes in 1990 and 1992.

Mario’s biggest reach in the Thumb War ‘24 will be his clock management. It’s a reach to believe he has any skill in that area whatsoever. Bielema’s biggest reach is to his toes.

And STILL...

Clearly Cristobal won the inaugural Thumb War, having signed two massive prospects right from under Bielema’s nose. I’m honestly not even sure what Bielema’s goal was- to point out some nefarious practice of Miami’s? Rail against NIL? Beg his own collective and fans for more NIL money?

No matter what his goal was, it was futile. Welcome to The U Justin Scott and Marquise Lightfoot. May you join Rueben Bain Jr. on a defensive line that can stop Rutgers in 2024.