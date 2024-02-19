Monday Musings: Starting the year off with some magic

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!

And you all know what that means. It’s time to strap on our crash helmets, hop into the orange and green cannon, and blast off through the clouds of Canes-related thoughts that are floating through my mind.

1) That was an unnecessarily high-stress opener on Friday night for Canes baseball, but it turned out to be a nice opening weekend. I was in Atlanta with family, so I didn’t get to watch as much as I would’ve liked, but I did check in and see the Canes jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Given the opponent, I felt like it was pretty well in hand.

2) Well, it wasn’t. Silly me. Seven straight runs for NJIT, and it appeared the Canes could have been on their way to joining schools like Florida and Vanderbilt with very unsightly opening weekend losses. As it turns out, there’s still Mark Light magic, even with a new head coach in J.D. Arteaga. A Blake Cyr bomba in the seventh and a Jason Torres sac fly leveled the score. Then, in the bottom of the ninth after a Daniel Cuvet single and two sac bunts that both went for hits, Carlos Perez sent the fans home happy with a base hit through the left side.

3) The rest of the weekend was an absolute slaughter. 19-2 and 16-0 on Saturday, with the fourth and final game rained out on Sunday. It appeared the Canes shook off the opening night slumber pretty quickly. UCF comes calling on Wednesday night before LIU comes in town for a three-game set. Time to keep the good times rolling to start the season before Florida comes to town for a massive series on March 1.

4) If Canes basketball wasn’t officially DOA before Saturday, they absolutely are now. Another abysmal, ugly loss, this time 85-77 to Boston College up there. I don’t understand how this team is so broken. Clearly they’ve missed Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller more than I thought, but this team should not be this bad this year. Such a shame after last year. Doesn’t matter now if they beat Carolina up there and Duke at home. It’s ACC tournament title or bust in order to make the dance at this point.

5) Cam Ward was named as one of ESPN’s transfer players with the most to prove in 2024. I think that’s fair. Ward is coming to Miami with a ton of hype - and a ton of suitors sad they didn’t land him. Miami has terribly underperformed through two years on Mario Cristobal’s watch. Ward has the potential to end up as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft with an impressive campaign. Miami is set up for a potentially successful season with a very navigable schedule and plenty of talent infused into their lines of scrimmage.

Ward and Cristobal both desperately need big performances this season, and both sides really need each other to do it. Miami fans can only hope that Ward can live up to the hype that’s been bestowed upon the young man. We’ll start to find out soon enough, as spring football begins in early March.

Go Canes!