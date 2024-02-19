This Week in Canes Hoops: 2/19 Edition

Happy Monday afternoon everybody! Not a lot going on in the sports world right now. There is a lot going on with Canes hoops.. a lot of losing. Hey-o!

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys got whooped at Clemson on Wednesday night, then traveled to Chestnut Hill and lost to Boston College on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Canes fell to #19 Syracuse at home on Thursday night, then stayed home and fell to rival Florida State on Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

The guys couldn’t complete the season sweep against Clemson, losing 77-60. Norchad Omier led Miami with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kyshawn George chipped in 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Nijel Pack went scoreless in 25 minutes. He shot 0-7 from the field, including 0-4 from three-point range. I love Pack, but he picked a bad time to play his worst game of the year. Coach L’s squad was only down one point at halftime, but couldn’t hang in the second half. The Tigers eventually pulled away in a game they needed to win.

Miami’s season all but ended on Saturday afternoon after their 85-77 loss to Boston College. The Eagles shot the lights out from three-point range, making several early in the game and finishing 15-30 overall. The Canes fought back to tie the game at halftime, 41-41. Giving up 41 points to BC in the first half is bad enough, giving up 44 in the second is pathetic. This was the second game in a row where Miami got worked coming out of the locker room after a competitive first twenty minutes. Omier continued his strong season, putting up 20 points and 6 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland also scored 20 for the struggling Canes.

As Craig said in his Monday Musings, Miami will now have to win the ACC Tournament to qualify for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Not likely. Coach L’s squad is one of the most underachieving teams in the country this season. I am putting together a longer article examining the shortcomings of the team. Stay tuned.

The Lady Canes fell to #19 Syracuse, 71-60. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Canes with 11 points and 3 steals. Latasha Lattimore was the only other Miami player to score in double-figures, with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Miami was outclassed from the opening tip. The Orange had an 11-point lead at halftime, then extended it to 17 after three quarters. Another uninspired performance from Coach Meier’s squad.

The ladies lost to FSU at the Watsco Center, 74-68. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Canes again with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists. Taniya Latson led the Seminoles with 29 points. Miami lost this game in the second quarter. They had a four-point lead after the first ten minutes, got outscored by ten points in the second quarter, and couldn’t recover.

This week:

The guys host #8 Duke on Wednesday, 2/21 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Blue Devils have won four in a row after their loss to rival North Carolina. Coach L’s squad stays then stays home, playing Georgia Tech on Saturday, 2/24 at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a home-win over Syracuse last Saturday.

The Lady Canes travel to Charlottesville to face Virginia on Thursday, 2/22 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Cavaliers are 4-10 in conference play this season. The ladies stay on the road to face Clemson on Sunday, 2/25 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Tigers are also 4-10 in conference play.

GO CANES!