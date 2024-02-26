Five Hurricanes will be present for the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine will run from Monday, February 26th through Monday, March 4th in Indianapolis, IN. The Miami Hurricanes will have five prospects at the Combine spanning three positions.

Transfers Javion Cohen and Matt Lee represent the offensive line, Leonard Taylor III represents the defensive line, Kamren Kinchens represents the defensive backs, with James Williams listed as a DB although rumors have had it that he’ll cross-train as a linebacker.

Saturday, March 2nd at 1pm will feature three positions that sadly won’t have Hurricane present: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs. How a school in South Florida doesn’t have a draftable WR or RB is beyond me- but it’s the current reality at Miami.

That should change in 2025 with QB Cam Ward and WR’s Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George. OL Jalen Rivers should also hear his name called in 2025.

Defensive Line

The defensive linemen and linebackers will have their live drills on NFL Network on Thursday, February 29th at 3pm. Miami has had a proud tradition of defensive linemen in the NFL, including Gregory Rousseau, Jerome Brown, Cortez Kennedy, and Warren Sapp to name a few.

Leonard Taylor III

That covers defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III. Taylor is a six-foot-three, 305 pound DT out of Miami, FL. Over 28 games, Taylor logged 22.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception.

Taylor is a former five-star prospect who 247 Sports compared to the NFL’s Sheldon Richardson while Bleacher Report compares him to the 49ers Javon Hargrave, a former 3rd round draft pick.

My 2c: 4th round draft selection.

Safety

Friday, March 1st at 3pm will be the chance for Kinchens and Williams to shine. Kinchens is projected as the first Hurricane to come off the board in April.

Kamren Kinchens

Kinchens is a former three-star prospect out of Miami-Northwestern. The five-foot-eleven safety is an All-American and All-ACC player.

Over 33 games Kinchens totaled 11 interceptions, 15 PBU’s, two touchdowns, five TFL’s and one sack. He’s a boom or bust type of player that took risks while playing for three different DC’s in three years (Manny Diaz, Kevin Steele, Lance Guidry).

Bleacher Report compares Kinchens to Packers safety Darnell Savage, a former 1st round draft pick. 247 compared Kinchens to the UFL’s James Wiggins.

My 2c: 2nd round draft selection.

James Williams

Williams is a former five-star safety out of American Heritage. The six-foot-five, 220 pound athlete never quite got comfortable in the back end at Miami. Williams was often compared to Kam Chancellor but lacked the big play ability of a future 1st round pick.

Williams played in 33 games over three seasons and also three DC’s. While at Miami, Williams had only four interceptions, with 13 PBU’s and three forced fumbles. Williams came away with zero credited sacks, two TFL’s.

247 compared Williams to Carolina Panthers 2nd round safety Jeremy Chinn. NFL Draft Buzz compares him to Jevon Holland.

My 2c: 5th round draft selection.

Offensive Line

The offensive linemen are scheduled to be on NFL Network on Sunday, March 3rd at 1pm. Javion Cohen and Matt Lee are both projected to be drafted, Cohen before Lee, as interior linemen.

Javion Cohen

Cohen transferred to Miami from the Alabama Crimson Tide. A former four-star recruit, Cohen is a six-foot-four, 320 pound guard that projects to stick at left guard in the NFL. Cohen has 36 Power 5 starts under his belt and is compared to Jacksonville Jaguars OL Jared Hocker (UDFA) by Bleacher Report. BR also projects Cohen as a 5th or 6th round draft pick.

My 2c: 5th round draft selection.

Matt Lee

Lee transferred to Miami from UCF to take over as the ‘Canes starting center. Lee, was a three-star prospect out of high school and a four-star transfer prospect out of UCF. Lee is undersized at six-foot-four and only 285 pounds.

The former Hagerty High School star played in 61 games over five years at the college ranks. Lee is projected as a 7th rounder or undrafted free agent (UDFA).

My 2c: UDFA.

The Wrap

As a head coach, Mario Cristobal has a shaky-at-best record of producing NFL Draft prospects. Kayvon Thibodeaux (five-star), Penei Sewell (top-50 player) and Justin Herbert (signed by Mark Helfrich and coached by three head coaches) aside; Cristobal’s other draft claims are Jevon Holland (four-star, 2nd round) and Troy Dye (4th round). That’s with most of his recruiting classes finishing 14th or better in the country.

In year one at Miami, Cristobal had a 2nd round defensive back, a 5th round tight end, and a 7th round defensive back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tyrique Stevenson was the 2nd rounder, and a transfer from UGA who played for three DC’s in his final three seasons.

Many experts around the college football strength and conditioning world have long discussed Aaron Feld’s inability to develop players, especially when the NFL Combine is concerned. Thibodeaux and Sewell were sure-fire NFL players and Holland was a blue chip prospects. But where are the other prospects when your recruiting classes are littered with blue chip players?

As you could see with Michigan, developing the three and four star players into NFL Draft quality prospects is the key to turning the corner and Ben Herbert did a wonderful job of developing talent at Michigan. Herbert is following Jim Harbaugh to the LA Chargers. The floor and ceiling must be raised on the ‘Canes depth chart or ‘24 will look an awful lot like 2023, even with the softer schedule.