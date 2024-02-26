This Week in Canes Hoops: 2/26 Edition

Happy Monday! This has been the season from hell for Coach L’s squad. I’d bet Coach Meier didn’t think the ladies would have this bad of a season either. Good thing both teams had so much success last year or this would hurt much more.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys received two home whoopings, losing to Duke on Wednesday night, then to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Canes fell to Virginia on the road on Thursday night, then snapped their three-game losing streak with a win at Clemson on Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

The guys got smoked by Duke, 84-55. The game was close for the first ten minutes, then the Blue Devils waved bye-bye and left the Canes in the dust. It has to be mentioned that both Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland didn’t play, plus Wooga Poplar was (and still seems to be) dealing with a lingering ankle injury. Still, this game was not competitive. It was dispiriting to see such a bad loss at the Watsco Center, a place where Miami has had so much success the last couple seasons. Sadly, this wasn’t even the worst home loss of the week for Coach L’s squad.

Miami’s nightmare season hit its peak with their 80-76 loss to Georgia Tech. I just sat on the couch in disappointed silence during most of this game. The Canes couldn’t stop the Yellow Jackets, giving up 15 three-pointers to a team that ranks 266th in the country in points per game. Yikes. Miami had suffered some horrific losses this season: scoring only 38 points at Virginia, the blowout loss to Colorado, the defeat at BC a couple weeks ago. Still, I think this one is the worst yet. I don’t want to sound mean, but Tech is not a good basketball team. Even without Nijel Pack, the Canes have to win this game. Instead, they looked awful on defense and predictable on offense. Coach L stood for long periods of time leaning on the scorer’s table with his arms folded. He looks checked out. Just an absolutely brutal loss.

The Lady Canes fell to Virginia, 77-60. Two non-starters led the Canes in scoring: Kyla Oldacre with 14 and Jasmyne Roberts with 13. Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Coach Meier’s squad dug themselves and early hole, losing the first and second quarters by 7 points. While they fought back to make it a game early in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t overcome their halftime deficit.

The ladies beat Clemson, 56-50. Jasmyne Roberts played her best game of the season, scoring 26 points on 11-15 shooting, including 2-4 from three-point range. After being tied at halftime, the Canes played a great third quarter, winning the frame 20-10. The Tigers couldn’t get anything going on offense, shooting 30% from the field for the game. They also had two starters go scoreless. At 7-9 in ACC play and with two home games left, Coach Meier’s squad has a decent chance to get to .500.

This week:

The guys travel to Chapel Hill to take on #9 North Carolina tonight at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Tar Heels won a close game at Miami on 2/10, 75-72. Coach L’s squad then gets some much needed rest, as they don’t play again until 3/6.

The Lady Canes host Pittsburgh on Thursday, 2/29 at 6:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Panthers have had two separate six-game losing streaks this season. The ladies stay home to face Georgia Tech on Sunday, 3/3 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. Miami beat the Yellow Jackets in their first matchup on 2/11, 62-60.

GO CANES!