Monday Musings: Some Canes look to improve their draft chances this week

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And you fine folks know what that means. It’s time to strap on those crash helmets, hop into some bumper cars, and go banging around off the Miami Hurricanes-related thoughts inside my head.

1) As our Justin Dottavio noted on Monday morning, five former Miami Hurricanes are attending the combine this week in Indianapolis. And yes, as Justin notes, it is a true crime that the Canes have no QBs, RBs, or WRs trying out. Next year should be different, but not this time around. Out of the five Canes at the combine, Kamren Kinchens has the most at stake, in my opinion. A bit of a sour 2023 took a little bit of the luster off his stellar 2022 campaign, but that can all change in Indianapolis. Players fly up draft boards with great testing, as teams drool over the physical tools more than tape sometimes. Hell, Georgia’s Travon Walker somehow ended up as the first pick for the Jags in 2022 based very much on his freakish combine alone. Now, they have buyer’s remorse (although they’ll never admit it) instead of taking Aidan Hutchinson, the more accomplished player coming out of college.

But hey, let me stand down from my soapbox for a moment. Kinchens potentially can move himself from a second or third round pick up to perhaps the end of the first round with an outstanding performance this week. And that matters nowadays, with the rookie contract scale and fifth-year options for first round picks. Hopefully #5 and the rest of the Canes can have a good week.

2) I continue to not understand why Miami basketball refuses to do anything but jack up terrible, low-percentage three pointers in pivotal moments. It happened again at the end of the Canes’ 80-76 loss to pitiful Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. Down 76-73 with a little over a minute left, Bensley Joseph’s hurried three from the corner was an airball, and Georgia Tech grabbed the miss and was able to eventually close out the game. Why? WHY can’t this team take the ball to the basket and get aggressive with the game on the line? Just like the final 20 seconds against UNC, with Nijel Pack’s comically long three pointer that missed with Miami down 3 and spelled the end of the game instead of trying for two. It’s getting old. Fortunately, it wasn’t the difference in a tournament appearance or not. It’s still frustrating to watch though.

3) Miami baseball suffered a couple of stinky losses this week. Namely on Wednesday and Saturday against UCF and LIU, respectively. The Canes’ bats went cold, but lord they made up for it the other two games over the weekend, winning 22-5 in Sunday’s finale. I still have no idea what to make of this team right now. Fortunately, I won’t have to wait long to see what’s real, as the Gators come to town on Friday. A series win there, and no one will care about what happened last week. I just have some concerns now, that’s all. We’ll see soon enough.

Go Canes!