This Week in Canes Hoops: 2/5 Edition

My in-laws are finally leaving town! Just kidding, they've been great. We do have a Canes basketball game tonight as Coach L's squad takes on Virginia at 7:00 PM EST on ESPN. Tonight would be a gigantic road win for Canes hoops.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys fell to NC State on the road on Tuesday night, then returned home to take down Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Canes beat Wake Forest on the road on Thursday night, then fell to Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

The guys had to play shorthanded yet again, as they were without Matthew Cleveland for the second game in row in the 74-68 loss. Still, Miami had chances to win this game down the stretch. Unfortunately, their shots didn’t fall. This defeat wasn’t as heartbreaking as the buzzer-beater at Syracuse, but it was another missed opportunity to get a quality win on the road despite missing one of their best players.

I recapped Miami’s 82-74 win over Virginia Tech. The Canes overcame a bad first half to complete the season sweep against their former Big East rival. If they continue to play like they did in the second half on Saturday, they can move up the ACC standings and get into the Big Dance for a third year in a row. That’s a big ‘if’ though, especially because Miami must stay healthy for the remainder of the season. They can’t afford any more missed games from their starters.

The Lady Canes routed Wake Forest, 72-54. Jasmyne Roberts and Shayeann Day-Wilson each scored 15 points to lead the way for Miami. It was another balanced effort, with the bench chipping in 32 points. After taking a three-point lead into halftime, Coach Meier’s squad outscored the Demon Deacons by 15 points in the second half. This was a necessary road win against the worst team in the conference.

The ladies fell to rival Florida State, 75-68. Lemyah Hilton led the Canes with 15 points. Jasmyne Roberts had 12 points and 4 rebounds, but also committed a game-high 7 turnovers. Coach Meier’s squad fought back to take a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter after being down 8 points at halftime. After taking a 66-61 lead with 5:41 to play, Miami scored 2 points, missed six shots in a row, committed 3 turnovers and 3 fouls. Not the way you want to close out a game. The Lady Canes need to go on a winning streak if they want to have even the slightest of chances of making this year’s NCAA Women’s Tournament.

This week:

The guys visit Charlottesville to take on Virginia tonight at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Cavaliers have won six games in a row and are now 8-3 in ACC play. Coach L’s squad then returns home to play #3 North Carolina on Saturday, 2/10 at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Tar Heels are 10-1 in the ACC play after their win against rival #7 Duke.

The Lady Canes host Clemson on Thursday, 2/8 at 6:00 PM EST. The Tigers have won three in a row after a seven-game losing streak. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The ladies then travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Sunday, 2/11 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Extra. The Yellow Jackets beat Wake on Sunday to stop their three-game slide.

GO CANES!