Miami Hurricanes lose Highsmith, Addae to the NFL

The Miami Hurricanes lost Tim Harris to UCF and are now losing “GM” Alonzo Highsmith and CB coach Jahmile Addae to the NFL. Harris took a ‘promotion’ from RB’s to “OC” with the Knights, although Gus Malzahn will continue to call the plays on game days.

Addae joins the Buffalo Bills as cornerbacks coach, while Highsmith will fill a front office role with the new-look New England Patriots. Addae had a spotty record as a recruiter and clearly that’s not part of his role in the NFL.

Highsmith is rumored to have wanted more power in decision making at Miami, which is an uncommon request at the Power 5 level for anyone not named head coach.

Staff shake-ups are common in February after the dust clears from National Signing Day and prior to spring football starting typically in early March. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, hopefully, has a CB’s coach and GM already lined up like he seemingly had for the RB’s position- where Matt Merritt looks to move from USF over to Miami.

If I’m not mistaken, in three seasons at Miami Cristobal now has his third RB’s coach (Kevin Smith left after 2022), and has replaced his OC (Shannon Dawson/Josh Gattis) and DC (Lance Guidry/Kevin Steele); and shifted responsibilities for his defensive line coach (Joe Salave’a).

The Hurricanes are 12-13 through two seasons of the Cristobal Era and with the 2024 schedule are primed and desperate to make a run at the 12-team College Football Playoff.

As we noted an hour ago and as our @smillerdegnan reported here, Highsmith wasn't given autonomy he expected and was led to believe he would have. Nor did he have a major voice in decisions. https://t.co/ts53XImcxf — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 7, 2024