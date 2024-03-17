Quick comparisons: The ‘24 ‘Canes are closer to which historical team?

“Comparison is the thief of joy” is a quote often attributed to Teddy Roosevelt or Roger Sterling’s mother. But we’re going to compare some historic ‘Canes teams to the 2024 team anyway. The ‘24 ‘Canes are coming of of a 7-6 season and a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers in year two of the Mario Cristobal experiment.

The 1984, 1999, and 2020 Hurricanes teams were all in some form of similar circumstances but had some distinct differences. The ‘84 team was coming off of the best season in program history, the ‘99 team was 18 points away from being 11-1, and the ‘20 team had a new and exciting transfer QB.

At the same time, the ‘84 team had a similar mixture of rookies and veterans, the ‘99 team didn’t have the star QB (yet), and the ‘20 team had to overcome a pandemic.

1984

1984 record: 8-5 | Coach: Jimmy Johnson

1983 record: 11-1, National Champions

The 1984 Hurricanes were riding high coming off of an 11-1 season and a National Championship. The ‘Canes upset mighty Nebraska in the 1984 Orange Bowl to take the top-rating in the polls to end the ‘83 season.

But Howard Schnellenberger left the ‘Canes for the USFL, and a new coach was in town from Oklahoma State named Jimmy Johnson. Johnson returned starting QB Bernie Kosar along with defensive end Kevin Fagan and stud WR Eddie Brown. Miami also had a number of future stars on the roster like Alonzo Highsmith, Melvin Bratton, Jerome Brown, George Mira Jr., and Brian Blades.

Miami started off hot in ‘84 knocking off Bo Jackson’s Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators, but lost to Michigan and Florida State. The ‘Canes beat Notre Dame in South Bend, before a three game losing streak to end the season. That streak included the infamous comeback vs. Maryland and Hail (Doug) Flutie play vs. Boston College.

There are some comparisons to be had here with the 2024 team. There’s a star QB (Cam Ward), a couple of experienced veterans (Xavier Restrepo, LB Mauigoa), and a lot of young talent on the roster (Rueben Bain, OL Mauigoa, etc.)- much like in ‘84.

However, the ‘24 team is clearly not coming off of a championship run, the head coach and both of his top coordinators return, and the ‘84 schedule was daunting vs. the ‘24 schedule.

JJ’s first season at Miami saw the ‘Canes face seven ranked opponents including no.1 Auburn and their Heisman Trophy running back.

The ‘84 team and the ‘24 team have their similarities and differences. The thing really dragging down JJ’s first ‘Canes squad was staff cohesion- something you would hope Cristobal has worked out heading into year three at the helm. JJ had yet to shift into his patented Miami 4-3 defense, that change would come for the ‘85 season.

1999

1999 record: 9-4 | Coach: Butch Davis

1998 record: 9-3

The 1999 Miami Hurricanes were coming off a bounce-back season in ‘98 after recording a losing season in 1997. Butch Davis had to figure out how to replace Edgerrin James and Scott Covington, but did return QB Kenny Kelly, WR’s Reggie Wayne and Santana Moss, TE Bubba Franks, and LB Nate Webster.

Much like the ‘84 team, the ‘99 team had a few experienced stars and a lot of young talent. Up and coming names like Ed Reed, Wayne, Moss, and LB Dan Morgan were on the roster waiting for a chance to really break out.

Davis was in his 5th season in Coral Gables and Mario Cristobal is heading into year three. Both were experienced coaches who returned their OC while having a tight grip on the style of offense and defense that would be ran.

Miami started off the ‘99 season with a win over no.9 Ohio State in the Kickoff Classic in New Jersey. But the ‘Canes dropped three straight to no.3 Penn State, ECU, and no.1 Florida State. Miami also lost to no. 2 Virginia Tech later in the season.

Minus the VT blowout with a freshman Ken Dorsey at QB, Miami dropped the other three losses by a combined 18 points. The ‘99 team played five ranked opponents including numbers 1, 2, and 3. I highly doubt the ‘24 Hurricanes face that caliber of opponent while also playing numbers 9 and 17.

Butch Davis had the team moving in the right direction with Larry Coker at OC and Greg Schiano at DC. Miami was one season away from the Sugar Bowl and two away from the BCS National Championship.

The ‘99 and ‘24 teams have similar issues but Ward is known for being a consummate professional with a singular focus on football. The ‘99 schedule was brutal and had Miami played a weak schedule like ‘24 in ‘99 they might’ve finished ranked in the top-5. Both head coaches had experience under their belts, with a major difference between the squads being Kelly vs. Ward.

2020

2020 record: 8-3 | Coach: Manny Diaz

2019 record: 6-7

Fast forward a lifetime to the 2020 COVID season. While the 90’s were plagued with “grunge pants” (thank you Tony Soprano), the 2020 season was the year of COVID-19. Head Coach Manny Diaz returned for his second season as the top guy, while bringing in a new OC in Rhett Lashlee and returning Blake Baker as DC.

Diaz brought in a star transfer QB in D’Eriq King, had a senior playmaking WR in Mike Harley, a trustworthy Borregales at PK, talent in the TE room, defensive line talent in Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, and a blue chip transfer safety in Bubba Bolden.

The ‘Canes started off ‘20 with convincing wins over UAB, no. 18 Louisville and a blowout over rival FSU. But Miami was destroyed by no. 1 Clemson. The ‘Canes then went on a winning streak of five straight games before being dismantled by no. 17 UNC and dropping a close bowl game to no. 21 Oklahoma State.

The ‘Canes had a really solid recruiting class coming in of guys like safety Avantae Williams, OL Jalen Rivers, DE Chantz Williams, RB’s Don Chaney and Jaylan Knighton, and QB Tyler Van Dyke.

We’ll see if the ‘24 team faces four ranked teams like the ‘20 team did. So far only two of the ‘Canes 12 2024 opponents are ranked (Louisville and Florida State).

It’s an easy comparison to draw between King and Ward- both athletic guys that like to sling the football and had experience before transferring. Phillips and Bain aren’t physically the same but they both put up stats to back up their ranking.

The ‘20 and ‘24 teams might be the best comparison. The head coach is settled in, an Air Raid OC with a strong mentor relationship prior to coming to Miami (Lashlee and Gus Malzahn, Shannon Dawson and Dana Holgorsen), and plenty of talent is on campus to make a run against a weak schedule.

Wrap

I truly believe the 2024 team is closest to the 2020 team. While Cristobal has a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl win that Diaz never had, both leave a lot to be desired on the field on game days. As a coach, Cristobal is probably closest to Davis. He’s not the tactician or psychologist of Johnson; and he’s more of a totalitarian than Diaz.

OK now it’s your time to shine. Vote for your favorite comparison or add in your two cents in the comment section.