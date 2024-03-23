Is there a sea change happening in Coral Gables?

The winter of 2021 marked a significant moment for Miami Hurricanes athletics. Out went former Miami Athletic Director Blake James, and in came Clemson’s Dan Radakovich.

In what sure felt like a package deal, Mario Cristobal replaced Manny Diaz as the Hurricanes head football coach. Cristobal came to Miami from Oregon where he had won two Pac-12 Championships and a Rose Bowl with the Ducks. Diaz had sputtered to a 21-15 record (16-9 in the ACC) and an 0-2 record in bowl games.

We’ll get to Cristobal’s tenure later, but the Diaz one ended with a five wins over six games, but a loss to FSU is a loss to FSU.

Talkin’ Baseball

Under Rad, Miami baseball coach Gino DiMare retired as well. DiMare played at Miami from 1989-1992, and coached the ‘Canes in two stints- as an assistant from 1997-2008, and an assistant again from 2012-2018 before shifting into the lead role from 2019-2023.

DiMare’s ‘Canes teams never got out of the regional round at a school once known for its annual trips to Omaha for the College World Series.

JD Arteaga, Miami’s long-time pitching coach and a member of the Hurricanes Hall of Fame, replaced DiMare. Arteaga played in the low minors before being named the Hurricanes pitching coach in 2003.

Women’s Hoops

Now, Katie Meier has elected to retire, and will move into a women’s sports advisory role at UM. Meier had been the Hurricanes women’s basketball coach since 2005. During her 19 years at the helm, Meier’s Lady ‘Canes were in the NCAA tournament 10 times over a 13 year stretch with three WNIT appearances over the 19 seasons.

Miami has replaced their AD, head football coach, baseball coach and women’s basketball coach all in under three calendar years. The only coach remaining from the “big 3” sports is men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga.

Coach L

Larrañaga guided Miami to their only Final Four appearance in the basketball team’s history. He’s also sent Miami to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16. The 74-year-old took the ‘Canes from tied for 1st in the ACC to 14th this past season. While Meier took her step backwards as a time to retire, Coach L seems locked in for another run in 2024-25.

Ch-ch-ch-changes

So has anything changed but the nameplates on the office doors?

In year one under Arteaga, the baseball team is currently 12-9. However, they have series wins over Virginia and UNC and picked up a win over the Florida Gators. Miami has struggled with their midweek opponents, losing to FGCU, FAU and UCF.

Series against Clemson (home), Duke (here in Durham) and FSU (in Tallahassee) will determine Miami’s regular season after beating ranked teams like UNC and UVA already. If Miami can win series over top-10 teams in Clemson and Duke- that’s a great sign heading into the ACC Tournament and Regionals.

The football team is a putrid 12-13 in two seasons under Cristobal with a complete staff overhaul, a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, and another off-season title with nothing to show for it on Saturdays in the fall. Cristobal has upgraded in the recruiting services, I think his new staff is better than his year one staff, and Cam Ward should provide a spark. But can Cristobal win close games, which he strives to be part of (tempo, style)?

The women’s basketball team had been so steady for so long that anyone replacing Meier will have a tall task in front of them. I can’t see how it’s hard to convince women’s basketball players to come to Coral Gables and play in a beautiful arena on a beautiful camps.

The Wrap

The 2024-2025 athletics season will be a huge year for Radakovich and the UM athletics department. Cristobal has to see that light switch type of season where Miami wins nine or ten games, including the close ones they’ve lost the past two seasons to teams like Georgia Tech and UNC.

This is Radakovich’s football hire, his baseball hire, and soon to be his women’s basketball hire. Miami and the ACC are on the edge of the cliff and are either on the Titanic as it sinks or are on their way to a new and better world in the Big Ten or SEC. Rad might be looking for a new men’s basketball coach sooner than later, Coach L is 74 and has been a head coach since the late 70’s.

If the baseball team doesn’t make the post-season, the football team is in a gimmick bowl and the basketball teams are out of the NCAA’s again- Radakovich might be the biggest failure of a hire of them all.