Monday Musings: Getting Back to Football

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!

And you wonderful people know what that means. It’s time to lace up those cleats, fasten those helmets, get in a three-point stance, and smash through those orange and green pads of Miami Hurricanes-related thoughts scattered throughout my mind.

1) For those who have been begging me to talk about football.....well, let’s get to it. Lots of things have been going on in basketball and baseball, so I’ve directed my attention to them as a big fan of all three sports. I don’t apologize for that.

However, we are well into spring practice now, so time to turn the magnifying glass back to football. I’m particularly geeked to see how things are going to play out on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. Outside of Daryl Porter, who returns for a final season, all positions are up for grabs. Interestingly enough, Robby Washington reportedly started off the first few days of practice mixing it in at cornerback. I am all for that possibility. I am a fan of having cornerbacks that can catch the ball very well. Perhaps that’s just visions of interceptions and sugar plums dancing through my head. Still a man can dream, even if it’s unlikely to happen.

2) With Henry Parrish, Jr. hitting the portal, the running back position just got even more interesting. Chris Johnson, Jr. is showing off his speed, with him reportedly breaking off multiple long runs in practice. Can’t teach speed. Can only hope to acquire it, and he has plenty of it. TreVonte’ Citizen is also practicing. Man, I am pulling so hard for that dude after what he’s dealt with on the injury front. Knock on wood for his health. I can’t wait for him and Mark Fletcher, Jr. to be past all of this.

With that all being said, and despite a super talented RB room with plenty of new, young talent coming in (hello, Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey), I am sad to hear about Parrish leaving. He’s a good all-around back with lots of experience, and that’s not something you just shake a stick at. Best of luck to him.

3) And hey! The Canes picked up a big commitment last week in RB Girard Pringle. A top 100 guy on On3 (#6 RB) who was considering Alabama and Georgia, Pringle had a standout junior season for Armwood High in Tampa with almost 1700 yards on the ground with 24 touchdowns. Welcome on board, young man. Another burner to add to the room.

4) Speaking of recruiting, 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench visited Miami last week. I don’t geek out as much as I used to about recruits visiting, given I’m tired of getting my hopes up and getting the rug yanked out from underneath me, but man, the tape on this guy is truly outstanding. As the #17 overall recruit per 247 Sports’ consensus rankings, he has heavy interest in FSU, Ohio State, and Tennessee. So Miami certainly will have work to do to get in that race. However, it starts off with a foot in the door, and it seems like Miami certainly got that last week by getting him on campus. Probably not one to get your hopes up very high on, but the upside makes hoping impossible not to do.

5) What in the sweet and sour hell is going on at Duke? Clemson joined FSU last week in filing suit against the ACC to challenge the grant of rights, and Duke football responded with this post on Tik Tok, apparently.

Bro, y’all finally got Clemson last year and haven’t beaten FSU forever. Very, very weird flex. But hey, they’ve got Manny running the ship now, so I guess it’s not too far afield.

Go Canes!