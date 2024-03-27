Is this the easiest ‘Canes football schedule you can remember?

The Miami Hurricanes have brought in a new quarterback in Cam Ward and are looking to make a run at the 12-team playoff in 2024. There’s never been an easier path to a 10-win season and the playoff than this fall for the Miami Hurricanes.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ preseason rankings are based on returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. For a reference point- Miami is ranked 21st in SP+ (17th in offense, 38th in defense and 3rd in kicking).

According to the SP+, only two ‘Canes opponents are in the top-25: Florida State (12th) and Louisville (24th). ESPN has FSU at 16 and Louisville at 22. So now let’s go down the ‘Canes schedule for the 2024 season:

The 2024 Schedule

Miami starts the year in Gainesville against the Florida Gators. Florida is ranked 33rd per the SP+. FAMU is an FCS program that Miami should handle easily.

Then it’s a home game against Ball State. The Cardinals are 121st in SP+. Miami then heads to Tampa to face the USF Bulls. The Bulls are improved but still only 84th overall.

The ‘Canes ACC slate starts off with Virginia Tech at home in Miami Gardens to end September. The Hokies are 30th per the SP+ as Brent Pry attempts to pull VT out of obscurity. Miami then heads to Berkeley to face 49th ranked Cal.

The ‘Canes first off week is in October. Miami then hits the rough 1-2 punch of games at Louisville (24th) and at home against Florida State (12th). Miami then hosts 48th ranked Duke and new coach Manny Diaz, before heading to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is ranked 60th per the SP+ so a fringe P5 program.

Miami gets another idle week, this one in mid-November, before hosting Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are ranked 72nd. Miami then heads up north to face Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. These games were epic in 1992 and 1993, but both teams have fallen on hard times. ‘Cuse is 61st and has a new head coach.

The Wrap

With Miami ranked 21st, 11-of-12 of their opponents are ranked lower than the ‘Canes per the SP+. After a solid signing class, Miami should also have a Blue Chip Ratio over 50% and thus be in the “running” for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

To put things in perspective, Miami faced four ranked opponents in the 2023 season: Texas A&M, North Carolina, FSU, and Louisville. We all know how the TAMU season wound up: a 7-6 record and Jimbo Fisher receiving a massive buyout.

Miami is facing one opponent better than they are per the SP+, more than likely not a single opponent higher on the Blue Chip Ratio than they are (with no Clemson or Alabama on this schedule), and they face new coaches at Duke and Syracuse and a coach on the hot seat (much like Fisher in ‘23) vs. Florida.

Prediction: Only Louisville finishes in the top-25 on Miami’s opponent list.