Hurricanes underperform at 2024 NFL Combine

The Miami Hurricanes had five players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. While transfer center Matt Lee improved his draft stock, the other four saw theirs plummet in the eyes of NFL Draft commentators.

Matt Lee, center

First let’s talk about Matt Lee. Lee arrived at the combine around 20 pounds heavier than he weighed in at the Senior Bowl and looked to be in great physical condition. Lee, a transfer from UCF, was the captain of the ‘Canes offensive line in ‘23.

Lee posted the 2nd fastest 40 time among centers with a 5.03, but only the 5th fastest 10-yard split (1.76). While Lee’s vertical (31”) was only 7th among centers, his broad jump (9’3”) placed 3rd.

Lee might have moved himself from an UDFA into the 7th round of the upcoming NFL Draft. While that doesn’t sound like a huge difference, teams are more likely to hold on to drafted players longer than UDFA’s, and are more likely to re-sign draft picks to their practice squads as well.

Per NFL.com, Lee ranks as the 9th center in the upcoming draft. Lee showed up prepared and with his Football IQ I believe he can hang on to a little backup center career in the NFL for a couple of seasons. He’ll make a great coach once he retires.

Updated Prediction: 7th round

Javion Cohen, guard

One player that I was surprised about how poorly they produced at the combine was Javion Cohen. Cohen, a transfer guard from Alabama, had a solid season for Miami in ‘23.

Cohen opted out of the 40-yard dash, which isn’t the best test for an OL outside of the 10-yard split. I’m typically more interested in seeing an OL push against a DL, their broad jump, vertical jump, and how well they run in curved sprints (think screens, pulling).

Cohen’s 26 1⁄ 2 inch vertical jump placed him 19th amongst guards, and his 8’8” broad jump placed him 16th when compared to only other guards. NFL.com rated Cohen the 12th best guard and only 15 were drafted in 2023. That rating placed him in the 7th round of the ‘23 draft.

To Cohen’s benefit, he has 30+ career starts in the SEC and ACC, and has been coached by Nick Saban and Alex MIrabal. His film will show him playing above his testing numbers. I’m not sure why he didn’t come in better prepared for the NFL Combine given that he’s not a lock to be drafted in the first four rounds.

Updated Prediction: 6th round

Leonard Taylor III, defensive tackle

Leonard Taylor completely underwhelmed me with his combine showing. The former five-star blue chip prospect out of Miami-Palmetto Senior High School. Taylor ran a 5.12 in the 40-yard dash (13th of 19 DT’s that tested). His 10-yard split was a 1.76 (11th for DT’s). Taylor’s vertical jump was 10th (30”) and but his broad jump was 7th (9’).

NFL.com rated Taylor as the 11th best defensive tackle. In 2023’s draft, 21 DT’s went off the board which would put Taylor in the 4th round. His film will show his explosiveness to record about a TFL per game, but his stats (sacks, forced fumbles, PBU’s) otherwise aren’t impressive.

Updated Prediction: 4th round

James Williams, safety

James Williams worked out at the combine as a safety and put up pedestrian numbers. Williams, also a former five-star blue chip prospect, put up the slowest 40-yard dash number for a safety with a 4.65, tying Kamren Kinchens. His 10-yard split was a 1.59, also tied for the slowest by position with Kinchens and others.

Williams 30” vertical jump was a combine low for safeties as well. His broad jump was a 9’9”. His performance landed him as the 16th best safety per NFL.com, and in the ‘23 draft that puts him in the 7th round.

His size could saw teams to move him up the board, but his film is littered with dumb penalties which could neutralize his 6-foot-4, 230 pound frame. He plays high and stiff for a box safety, and would need to prove great worth in the kicking game to go above the 5th round.

Updated Prediction: 7th round (formerly 5th round)

Kamren Kinchens, safety

An All-American and All-ACC player, Kamren Kinchens Jaquon Johnson’d himself at the combine. Kinchens tied Williams for the slowest 40 and 10-yard split for safeties with a 4.65 and 1.59, respectively.

Kinchens then went out and set a lowlight with a 9’2” broad jump off of his 35” vertical jump. Kinchens NFL.com rating puts him as the 6th best safety (of 20) in the draft. In the 2023 draft that puts him around the 4th round.

I can see with his good film and soft hands that he could stick to the 4th round. I had him as a 2nd round prediction prior to this poor combine showing.

Updated Prediction: 4th round

The Wrap

You can’t tell me this is solely based on “not having enough talent” as Taylor and Williams were five-stars out of high school and Cohen was a four-star both out of high school and in the transfer portal.

Kinchens is a former three-star type player who came away with 11 INT’s at Miami and Lee is a former three-star out of Oviedo High School but a four-star in the transfer portal.

This was an extremely disappointing showing for Miami and especially Mario Cristobal’s development program which will have to improve greatly in order to keep the blue chip players performing like two and three star players on the field and at the combine.

Recruits want money now and development for more money later. Miami seems to offer the former but have been lacking in the latter under Cristobal and Aaron Feld.

Whoever prepped Kinchens, Williams, Cohen and Taylor for the combine should be sued for malpractice unless they chose to skip training sessions or ignored rest, recovery and diet and nutrition instruction.