Monday Musings: A less than great day in Indianapolis for some former Canes

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!!!!!!!

And you fine folks know just what that means. Time to tie on those bibs, grab a fork and knife, and dig into some Miami-Hurricanes-related thoughts delivered hot and fresh from my mind.

1) Welp, it appears things could have gone better for some former Canes at the NFL Combine over the weekend. The biggest disappointment has to be around Kamren Kinchens. He was projected anywhere from rounds 2 to 3 in mock drafts and profiles from draft pundits.

That clearly took a hit after Sunday, as our Justin Dottavio noted in his article from earlier today. A 4.65 40-yard dash is going to do nothing to assuage concerns about a drop off from his supersonic 2022 season. Yes, it seems silly that a slow run (and a bad broad jump) could do that much damage, but scouts, coaches, and executives are there at the combine for a reason. Physical attributes and athleticism matter. Fortunately, Kinchens’ tape largely shows a player who should be on an NFL defense with the potential to develop into a solid starter. It’s just a question of how much money he cost himself the past year to do so. Unfortunate.

2) Spring football practice starts today. There’s a lot to keep an eye on, but ultimately how Cam Ward and the offense functions will tell the biggest tale on the season. How Shannon Dawson utilizes him and designs the offense around him will be curious to watch. The Canes had a good balance on offense last year, with Miami’s rebuilt offensive line doing a solid job. With two of those pieces gone in key interior starters Matt Lee and Javion Cohen, will Miami be able to run the ball as effectively? Will they put the ball in Ward’s hands more and try to cut it loose, especially with some exciting young talent on the outside added to the wide receiver room?

Ward to Jacolby George could be fun next fall.

Cam Ward airing it out to Jacolby George. pic.twitter.com/9nrU5uTfxP — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) March 4, 2024

3) Miami baseball gave us some hope on Saturday against the Gators, but ultimately dropped the series on Sunday 8-4. Miami can hit plenty. It’s going to be the pitching that keeps the team down and perhaps out of postseason play altogether. The Canes could really have used the boost of winning that series. They need some kind of spark amid a disappointing start to the year. Now, it looks like this team is going to struggle just to make the NCAA tournament at all. 6-5 record to start the season. Not a great way to kick off the J.D. Arteaga era.

4) Canes hoops didn’t play over the weekend. So hey, that’s some good news! They didn’t lose again! Seven straight losses and eight of their last nine games. Perhaps some extra time off to figure out just what in the sweet and sour hell is wrong with them is a good thing. They get Boston College at home and finish at Florida State to end the regular season. Not at all the follow up that folks thought they’d see from a Final Four appearance. Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong were obviously sorely missed.