This Week in Canes Hoops: 3/5 Edition

Happy Tuesday. I know, it’s a day late for your weekly Canes Hoops update. I hope you all made it through the extra 24 hours okay.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys lost their seventh game in a row at #9 North Carolina last Monday night. The Lady Canes beat Pitt at home on Thursday night, then lost their conference finale to Georgia Tech at home on Sunday afternoon.

Last week:

The Canes lost to #9 UNC, 75-71. The guys put up a valiant effort on the road without two of their best players in Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar. Bensley Joseph played a great all-around game, putting up 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Norchad Omier had another solid game with 22 points and 5 rebounds. Miami would’ve had a real chance to pull off the upset if RJ Davis hadn’t turned into Michael Jordan. The senior-point guard scored 42 points on 14-22 shooting, including 7-11 from three-point range. He was the only double-figure scorer for the Tar Heels on the night. When your only double-figure scorer gets into the 40s, I guess that doesn’t matter all that much. I have to give props to Davis. He is going to win this year’s ACC Player of the Year. Every time he shoots a three, I think it’s going in. He is a fun player to watch.

The Lady Canes started the week off with an emphatic home-win over Pitt, 62-44. Jasmyne Roberts led Miami with 17 points and 2 steals. Jaida Patrick chipped in 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Lashae Dwyer came off the bench with 17 points of her own. Coach Meier’s squad used a 18-5 second quarter to provide the cushion they needed, then stepped on the gas again in the fourth quarter, giving them the decisive victory.

The ladies could not complete the season-sweep against Georgia Tech, falling 71-66 in overtime. Shayeann Day-Wilson led Miami with 27 points and 5 rebounds. Lazaria Spearman had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Coach Meier’s squad shot the ball better from the field, but could not make their free-throws, going 6-16 from the line. With a chance to get to .500 in conference play, this was a tough way to end the regular season.

This week:

The guys host Boston College tomorrow, 3/6 at 7:00 PM. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Miami will look to avenge their bad loss to the Eagles last month. Coach L’s squad then travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in their conference finale on Saturday, 3/9 at 4:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Canes lost to the Seminoles at home back in January.

The Lady Canes are the #9 seed in the ACC Tournament. They face #8 seed North Carolina on Thursday, 3/7 at 1:30 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network. Miami lost to UNC, 66-61, in late January.

GO CANES!